MUMBAI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who recently announced his most ambitious project till date, “The Kashmir Files,” has got Anupam Kher onboard as a part of the lead cast. “The Kashmir Files” is the story of the biggest genocide in India’s history — the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits, which has been as unreported or under-reported.
On casting Kher, Agnihotri said, “When I started researching, meeting and listening to the Kashmiri Hindu community, I realized that their story of loss and suffering is so painful that if this story has to be told, it must be told by the greatest of actors of our times to bring in the realism, conviction and sensibility that heals the community.”
“My first choice was Anupam Kher. It’s a coincidence only that he happens to be a Kashmiri himself, and I am so proud and happy that when he heard the script at his New York home, he agreed to act in this very important film of our times. I hope that the audience will get to see a dimension of Mr. Kher that we haven’t seen so far.”
Agnihotri and wife Pallavi Joshi are on a US tour for a month-and-a-half -long schedule that entailed on-camera interviews with victims, survivors and their family members who lost everything. This shoot also marks the first-ever attempt towards a consolidated report on this macabre series of events that are still shrouded in mystery.
In 2019, Agnihotri produced the whopper sleeper hit “The Tashkent Files” on the untold story of yet another mysterious incident — the death of Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on foreign shores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.