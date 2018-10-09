MUMBAI— Tweeted Anupam Kher, “‘The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness.’ It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversations #NYC,” of his meeting in New York with actress Sonali bender Behl, husband Goldie Behl and his sister Shristi.
Sonali, who is under treatment for cancer, also met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who are there with son Ranbir Kapoor. While Rishi has stated that he is there for surgery, buzz is that he is suffering from a major illness. Separately, Priyanka Chopra also went and visited the Kapoors and clicked pictures with them.
Rishi Kapoor, in turn, tweeted on his page on Oct. 7, “New York, Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free” on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!”
This seems to refute buzz of a terrible illness and show that he is able to walk briskly with his old friend. Kher has been there to shoot his new medical serial, “New Amsterdam” and replied, “Dearest @chintskap ji!! It was so wonderful to meet you & spend some time on d streets of Manhattan. You are such a great & entertaining conversationalist. Loved talking to you about India, New York, magic of movies & importance of a ‘pause’ in life. Achcha laga aapse milke.”
We wish both Sonali and Rishi a healthy recovery, and the finest talent among the younger Kapoors many more cinematic glories.
