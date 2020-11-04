MUMBAI — With a unique name and a comparison to the board game Ludo, Anurag Basu left many viewers curious about the etymology of his Netflix film, “Ludo,” that he has directed and co-produced with T-Series. The film releases in the Diwali week, Nov. 12.
As the trailer dropped Oct. 19 and showcased four different journeys that the ensemble cast will be going on in the film, one question remained etched in the minds of the audience —Why “Ludo?”
“Before we started making ‘Ludo,’ I had close to four or five scripts ready, and I had to make the difficult choice of with which to go ahead first. Tani my wife, and (composer) Pritam-da pushed me towards this script and that’s how it came together,” said Basu. “Regarding the name, throughout my last film, ‘Jagga Jasoos,’ we all used to play Ludo on the set and even while travelling the game of Ludo never ended. And just like this is a story of four different journeys coming together, the name Ludo fell in place.”
“Ludo” is a story that shows you that you do not meet people by accident, but they are meant to cross your paths for a reason. Following the journey of four different sets of characters who meet at a crossroad, “Ludo” is much more than about life being just a mere coincidence.
The film stars Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma.
