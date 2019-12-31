MUMBAI — Anurag Basu’s next has intrigued everyone with an eclectic ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh (the two ladies are back together after playing siters in ‘Dangal’).
Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions, “Ludo” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar. The film is set to release Apr. 24 and has music by Pritam. It is said to be an action comedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.