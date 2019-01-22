MUMBAI—After working together on some of Anurag Basu’s previous films as a music label, Bhushan Kumar has joined hands with the director for a yet-to-be-titled film. The multi-star co-production is an action comedy that is about the unavoidable jeopardy of life. The film has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. It is a slice-of-life film with the stories intersecting with each other. However, Basu has made it clear that contrary to the buzz, the new film is NOT a sequel in any way to his 2007 success “Life In A…Metro.”
The producer-director have already signed Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. Basu has already shot major sequences with Abhishek in Mumbai and Kolkata last year. The director was busy shooting with Rao and Shaikh in Bhopal recently.
Basu will sign a few more actors to join the ensemble. The characters and roles of the actors are still under wraps, but what is heard of is that every actor has a chance to explore something they have not tried before.
Basu stated, “It is my pleasure to be working with Mr. Bhushan Kumar for my next, which is a dark, comic anthology. It’s our first collaboration as producers but doesn’t seem like one. I am extremely happy to have found a talented new generation cast, though for the music I will trust my old friend Pritam as always!”
Kumar added, “Anurag is a master storyteller and brings magic to celluloid in his films. I am happy we are working together. The characters and the story are so compelling, yet the treatment is so amusing. We have tried to bring on board a terrific cast that perfectly fits the roles that are written. The way the script and shooting is in process, Anurag and I are already planning on doing another project. I am keen on doing more films with Anurag and his team.”
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar, the film releases Sept. 6.
