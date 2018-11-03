MUMBAI— Katrina Kaif, playing an actor battling alcoholism, read up the stories of Hollywood actresses Liza Minnelli, Lindsay Lohan and Demi Moore to tale inspiration for her performance.
Alia Bhatt recently won a Youth Icon of the Year award and stated that her father Mahesh Bhatt was the actual Youth Icon. He sleeps at 9, wakes up at 5 a.m. to do Cardio and Pilates, and his energy has to be calmed down sometimes, she said.
Kangana Ranaut has decided to share directorial credit for her home production “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” with director Krrish, having supervised some scenes, the editing, VFX, music, and the final cut.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have confirmed officially with social media handles that they are dating.
Sanjay Dutt will now produce a Marathi film after “Prassthanam.” This gold rush is still on after Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra. Directed by non-Maharashtrian Raj N. Gupta, it has a cast headed by another non-Maharashtrian, Deepak Dobriyal.
Sonal Sehgal has written a fiction novel, “The Day That Nothing Happened,” which she calls a sci-fi love story.
Arshad Warsi will do a cameo in the re-creation of his own 1996 hit “Aankh Maare” in Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba.”
Madhur Bhandarkar is now planning a sequel to his 2008 success “Fashion,” and the concept is looked.
Sunny Leone makes her Malayalam debut with the slice-of-life film, “Rangeela.” The light-hearted film will be directed by Santosh Nair.
Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will come together again after “Mubarakan” in yet another Anees Bazmee film, the sequel to “No Entry,” that will roll in 2019. It will be produced by Boney Kapoor.
Sushmita Sen, absent from the screen for eons, is now seeing model Rohman Sahwal and has tweeted, “Love too is a discipline.” Whatever.
“Airlift” and “Toilet - Ek Prem Katha” producer Vikram Malhotra has bagged the remake rights of the Malayalam crime drama “Angamaly Diaries” that starred 86 newcomers (some will feature in the Hindi remake) and had a 11-minute one-take climax.
Arjun Kapoor will soon launch his own production banner of Dreamcatcher Films, while Parineeti Chopra will launch her own banner too.
Mrunal Thakur, of “Love Sonia” and “Super 30” fame, will be John Abraham’s leading lady in “Batla House.”
Emraan Hashmi stars in Shah Rukh Khan’s web production “The Bard Of Blood,” which Khan says is the most exciting stuff to come out of his production banner. It is based on an expelled spy who is recalled from his post as a Shakespeare professor.
Producer Vipul Shah has reportedly bought the rights to 21 books by the late Gujarati author Harkisan Mehta, to be developed into films in the next few years.
Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma will now produce a web show for Amazon Prime that will be directed by “NH10” writer Sudeep Sharma.
Pooja Hegde has started learning martial arts to up her fitness game. Says Hegde, “It’s been a week since I’ve started training in Martial Arts from Rakesh Yadav. Though it’s physically challenging, it’s a whole lot of fun.”
Kriti Sanon has bought herself a new house this year, and so instead of spending Diwali in Delhi with family, it is her family that will come down to Mumbai this time.
