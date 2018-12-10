MUMBAI— She’s had a hectic two years with acting assignments, some endorsements, two productions and, of course, her marriage. To round off, Anushka Sharma completes 10 years this month, coming full circle with her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan in (this time) his home production “Zero.”
Her first banner, Yash Raj Films, also produced her last success, “Sui Dhaaga - Made In India” after her debut film “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,” “Badmaash Company,” “Band Baaja Baaraat,” “Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl” and “Sultan.”
The best of co-stars, banners and filmmakers have come her way in this decade. With a range of co-stars from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar to Varun Dhawan and less popular names like Diljit Dosanjh, Sharma has done films with Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar and more. When we meet up at Mehboob Studios, she expresses gratitude to her destiny and associates for a “good journey and great experiences.”
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: You play a NASA scientist who has Cerebral Palsy (CP). How did you research your complex role?
A: My writer Himanshu Sharma and director Aanand L. Rai had done extensive research before signing me. On my part, I understood what they wanted and also interacted with an Occupational Therapist (who was also on sets for my shots) and an Audiologist. I had to understand such people and their feelings when confined to a wheelchair. Remember, this girl was a high achiever and I had to bring that out correctly.
In between my takes, I would check what I had done on the monitor and also remain on the wheelchair to keep feeling what my character would. I also ended up being on my own, without having anyone to talk with, and there was also the fact that in the first few days, I needed more takes. Shah Rukh was extremely cooperative.
Q: What was the real challenge in doing the role?
A: The most difficult part was showing the involuntary spasms of CP patients who have no control of them at all. To do this at will, while also keeping in mind my lines and the emotions, was very tough.
Q: All your four films with Shah Rukh have been diverse love stories – “Rab Ne…,” “Jab Tak Hain Jaan” and “Jab Harry Met Sejal.” Did you two mutually decide on how to pitch your performances differently?
A: That depended on their directors. But we had wonderful characters in them all. Love stories are by and large the same – two people in love and the conflict that can be on any kind and degree. Here the larger-than-life vision of Aanand L. Rai was what made me sure that I wanted to be on this journey. All of us have challenges, physical or otherwise, seen or unseen. Katrina Kaif is a big film star, so the common perception would be, “How can she be challenged in any way?” But she is, and we all have to be undeterred and rise above them.
Q: How was it working with Rai? He said that he signed you because of your transparent honesty.
A: He is a very sensitive director, and also understands how to treat actors. We all bare our souls before the camera, and someone like him is wonderful. In fact, with respect to what he says, it is not possible to be honest in front of every filmmaker. But Aanand-sir makes it easy. Also, maybe because I am also a producer, whatever suggestions I gave were for the bigger picture – a better film – and not to project my role. He knew that.
Q: You have had a hectic phase.
A: Yes, so much so that I was working until two days before my wedding and within a week after it! I am taking it a bit easy now as an actor, but I am producing two films for Amazon and Netflix that have kept me busy because I am involved in everything with my brother Karnesh. As an actor, there will be an announcement soon.
Q: In 10 years, which roles have been the most challenging for you?
A: All of them! In “Pari,” I was messed up in the head and half-demonic. In “Sui Dhaaga,” I was so quiet yet so expressive. I would barely talk. I take up roles I know are difficult to do, and it pushes me when it is not close to my personality. That also gives me a sense of accomplishment. I have never done a film in which I had nothing to contribute. Today, I don’t have to do a film at this stage for the heck of it, or just to keep my calendar occupied. Or to look glam—I am glamorous anyway! (Smiles)
Q: When will we get a big-budget film from your production house? You have done home productions of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar (“Patiala House”).
A: We have specialized in different content and have established our viability. I am proud of that and do take some credit because we had no film family backing and we started out early.
