MUMBAI—Anushka Sharma has joined hands with TV channel Discovery to promote a global awareness movement to save tigers from extinction. Sharma will promote Project C.A.T: Conserving Acers for Tigers, aimed at raising awareness to preserve the habitat of the declining numbers of the wild tiger. Discovery has collaborated for Project C.A.T. with World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Sharma, having consistently championed the cause of animal welfare, is poised to front this social service campaign on Tiger Conservation. Sharma, who was recognized as PETA’s person of the year 2017, has recently announced her dream project of building an animal shelter.
“Tigers, the glorious wild cats, are in real danger of getting extinct and they need our help. As a large predator, tigers are an umbrella species and play a critical role in ensuring that the delicate ecological balance in the wild is maintained,” said the actor. “The current situation is a sad reflection of us as human beings. All of us need to reflect how we can contribute to make the world a better place to live and ensure that our future generations too can experience this magnificent creature. I just cannot fathom this world without them.” She added in her powerful video, “They are more humane than you think, you could say, almost human, like us.”
“Tigers are a revered species, and it is disturbing to know that their population has shrunk 96 percent over the last century and only as few as 3900 are left in the wild across the world,” said Karan Bajaj, senior vice-president and general manager, South Asia, Discovery Communications India. “We are excited to partner with Anushka to ignite awareness about tiger conservation and help promote the global movement to save them. We will use the collective power of our media brands to amplify the message of Tiger Conservation.”
As part of the WWF partnership launched in 2016, Discovery’s Project C.A.T. program funds nearly two million acres of protected habitat in India and Bhutan to protect and increase the wild tiger population. This year Discovery has further increased the ambit of Project C.A.T by extending support to WWF for Tiger conservation initiatives in Sundarbans forest located in the coastal region of Bay of Bengal.
Animal Planet channel from the house of Discovery has always been at the forefront of promoting conservation of wild animals. The channel recently showcased the second season of “Mission Big Cat,” an anthology of shows dedicated to big cats.
The programming, which included world-class series like Big Cat Legacy, Jaguar Super Cats, Vanishing Kings II, Extinct or Alive, Queen of the Hunt and Brazil Super Cats, showcased the largest feline predator at their majestic best.
Launched in 2016, Project C.A.T. is Discovery’s historic partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to protect and increase the wild tiger population. Given ample space, prey and protection from poaching, tiger populations can rebound. The effort to double tigers – a species at the top of the food chain – will protect other endangered species and stimulate a healthy ecosystem across nearly 2-million acres of protected land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.