MUMBAI — Aalim Hakim is definitely the most go-to person when it comes to styling the ‘Who’s Who,’ including cricketer Virat Kohli.
Recently while praising the efforts of the entire team of “Paatal Lok,” the newly released show produced by Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma. Being the first one to comment on a post shared by Kohli, Hakim couldn’t agree more with his glowing review of the show.
However, Sharma too did not hold back her feelings and replied in a weary albeit hilarious manner, “Can’t wait for you to cut Virat’s hair so I can STOP!” Looks like the actress has been hard at work with her show and needs a well-deserved break, and we bet she can’t wait for Hakim to take over hair duties for Virat Kohli!
Having said that, we wonder why Sharma and her brother make such bloodied and terrible fare like “NH10,” “Pari,” “Phillauri” and “Paatal Lok.”
This writer watched the trailer, felt nauseated, still dared to open an episode and gave up. And the kind of pseudo brigade that is raving about the show gives some indication of what is in store if the viewer decides to watch it. “Paatal” can translate as “Hell,” and that’s not far from where this show takes us.
If you, dear reader, consider this a review of the series, so be it. I just cannot watch more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.