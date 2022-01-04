'Tis the season of festivals, and all things bright and beautiful. Fall magazine covers are something to look forward to, especially in India. From clothing to jewelry and everything festive, stars sport the latest styles, and stylists put their best foot forward to make the covers look the way they do.
This October there are plenty ideas to choose from.
Look at the impeccable Anushka Sharma on the cover of Elle India. The girl styled in and by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of India's leading designers, is giving the modern Indian bride some exciting lookbook aspirations.
Elle this month. ❤— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 1, 2016
Styled by @sabya_mukherjee @ELLEINDIA pic.twitter.com/1avPVZgq5D
Sonam Kapoor dazzles on the cover of Femina wearing a white skirt suit with a long flowing jacket and gorgeous Kundan jewelry.
We get candid with @sonamakapoor, as she dazzles us with her talent & effortless style.@SonamKapoorFChttps://t.co/ZgvAXheqqk— Femina (@FeminaIndia) October 13, 2016
Jacqueline Fernandez on the cover of L'Officiel India is seen wearing a festive look but in a muted shade of beige. Her cat eye makeup takes the cake.
Taapsee Pannu is seen sporting a boho-festive look, complete with a long tribal print skirt, black crop top with a printed trim, layers of necklaces and a statement anklet. This girl sure knows how to rock this semi-formal, fun look.
Don't miss the lovely Kapoor sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the cover of the Hello! magazine. The stunning sisters are wearing designer Manish Malhotra's embroidered and heavily embellished anarkalis. The plunging 'V' neckline suits are our favorite!
All the cover girls look beyond beautiful. Let us know who your favorite cover girl of October 2016 is in the poll!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.