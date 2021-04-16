MUMBAI — Kumbh Mela is one of the major pilgrimage and festivals of India. According to Hindu mythology, Kumbh Mela has its roots to the days when the Devtas (Gods) and Demons conjointly produced the nectar of immortality. Both had agreed to complete the task together.
The Devtas forcibly ceased the pot while its safety was entrusted onto the four Gods—Brahaspati, Surya, Shani and Chandra. The demons chased the Devtas for many days, and during this time the drops of Kumbh dropped in the four places of India—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. Since then, these four places are believed to have acquired mystical powers. It is believed that during the period of Kumbh, the rivers turn into Amrit (nectar) and so pilgrims from across the globe visit the Kumbh Mela to bathe in the essence for attaining purity.
Talking about the company’s latest release, Ajay Jaswal of Apeksha Films & Music says, “This year, it has become very difficult for many pilgrims to visit Haridwar, the site of the Kumbh Mela observance. Hence, we thought of giving a glimpse and feel of this religious festival through Kumbh Bhajan, and who else except the voice of India’s Bhajan Samrat could be the best voice for this devotional song? I hope devotees enjoy this bhajan as much as we enjoyed making it.”
Talking about his latest bhajan, Anup Jalota says, “The magnificent event of Kumbh has a religious and spiritual significance. “Kumbh Bhajan” released by Apeksha Films & Music on its YouTube Channel gives a glimpse of the Kumbh Mela, its history and spiritual significance. It will help listeners attain absolute joy and peace, which is the need of the hour.”
The lyrics of “Kumbh Bhajan” have been penned by Subhash Kabra, while the music has been composed by Ashish Chandra. Talking about the composition, Chandra says, “It is a privilege to compose the “Kumbh Bhajan” just as it is to take the holy dip at the Kumbh. I am sure our latest bhajan will uplift the spirits of our audiences.”
