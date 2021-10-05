MUMBAI — Deepak Mukut’s “Apne 2,” the Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer, is all set to go on floors in March 2022.
It was not long ago that producer Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and director Anil Sharma had announced the second installment of the family drama. It was all set to go on floors in UK this month and commence shooting after also roping in Karan Deol, Sunny Deol’s son. However, the makers of the movie have decided to push the commencement owing to multiple factors.
Mukut says: “The film has to be shot across London. Since things have only now begun to open up the world over, director Anil Sharma and I thought it would be best to push the project by a few months, and shoot when the situation is more conducive. Another factor influencing this decision was Karan’s prep for the movie. He has to be trained in boxing. However, the US-based boxer, who was roped in for his training, has been unable to fly down to India.”
“Apne,” which released in 2007, was a hit in India and a super-hit in some centres abroad. The film starred Katrian Kaif, Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher and had music by Himesh Reshammiya. After the film, the fans of the clan told Dharmendra that they would like the three Deols also in a light film, which spawned “Yamla Pagla Deewana” in 2011.
