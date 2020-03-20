CHENNAI — Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has released the whole album of his upcoming movie '99 Songs' online, and says it is a gesture to spread cheer in these "difficult times.”
"Cheering you in these difficult times with the release of the '#99Songs' whole album on 20th Mar. This includes 14 tracks. Go post your covers, all you birds stuck in your nest," Rahman tweeted March 20.
Rahman has turned writer-producer with the film "99 Songs.”
The romantic movie is directed by debutant director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and will release in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. "99 Songs" will also introduce Ehan Bhat.
Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Rahman's production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.