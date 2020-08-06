MUMBAI — Arian Romal is teaming up with Shradha Pandit and releasing their single ‘Mood Banale’ Aug. 10. It will be a Friday Fun Records production and it will be out in rhe digital medium.
Says musician Romal, “I can’t reveal the kind of track it is. It is under wraps for its surprise elements. I can promise it’s a track that everyone would love. From a rickshaw driver to a high-end Rolls-Royce owner, it will be liked by everyone. I want my music to be universal and it’s a step towards that.”
“It is made using some of the most cutting-edge tech and I am very proud of the fact that we are working even during the current situation with all precautions and have been able to produce our music. It’s a huge effort to the team and for the passion that they have shown.”
Pandit is also billed as co-composer with Romal and lyricist. Romal is billed as “Music Director.”
