MUMBAI—Streaming from March 26, “Pagglait” features melodious tunes from the singer turned composer Arijit Singh. Singh has always swept the crowd off their feet with his soothing voice and his fans have always wanted more of him. The music sensation, who has given multiple hit songs, is now set to take on a new role—as a music composer—with Netflix’s film starring Sanya Malhotra.
Says Arijit Singh, “I make my debut as a music composer with a project very close to my heart. I am honored to serve music to the world. The endearing story of Sandhya of self-belief and triumph is much like my musical journey and I feel honored to be associated with a special film like this.”
“Pagglait” is an inspiring story of Sandhya, who is struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life—all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.
Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film boasts an ensemble cast consisting of Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.
The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.