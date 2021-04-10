Arjun Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap were recently spotted on the sets of Gobble's ‘You Got Chef'd’ Season 3 presented by Dewar's. The duo stars who are guests on the show, exchange laughs and are seen chit chatting on some delicious and mouth- watering food recipes. Looking cool alongside was talented host Chef Ranveer Brar keeping the actors entertained.
‘You Got Chef'd’ is a show where celebrities share their travel stories, cooking goof-ups and bond with one of the finest chefs and mixologists over travel memoirs, food and beverages. The previous seasons saw some of India’s most popular digital faces like Rannvijay Singha, Mithila Palkar, Shibani Dandekar, Sumeet Vyas, Dhruv Sehgal cooking street-style versions of their favorite dishes against celebrity chefs.
