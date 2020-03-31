MUMBAI — Katrina Kaif has been in self-quarantine for over 21 days now. She can be seen cleaning the house and Arjun Kapoor calls her Kaanta Ben 2.0! And just note how she starts playing cricket with the broomstick!
But on a rather serious note, Kaif wrote on her latest post, “One day at a time guys....we all gotta do our parts..... m apparently Isabelle Kaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw.”
But apart from cleaning the house, there are a lot of other things the actress is doing during her self-quarantine. Right from working out on her balcony to chatting with her friends Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, her fans are enjoying watching these amusing and amazing pictures and videos.
