MUMBAI— Jacqueline Fernandez has been an active voice when it comes to social issues. The actress, who has advocated many causes, is currently striving to rebuild Kerela after floods hit the state.
Arjun Kapoor has extended his support to Fernandez – he took to social media to give a shout-out to her and requested netizens to support her cause. He shared, “Let’s not forget the devastation the floods have left behind. Let’s support #JacquelineBuilds & #HabitatForHumanityIndia in our capacity and help them rebuild Kerala... one step at a time: https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/HFHIKeralaDisasterRelief …@Asli_Jacqueline @habitatindia.”
Fernandez recently represented the voice of animal welfare at the UN on World Animal day as she took 8 million petition signatures against animal testing. Apart from these, Fernandez also supports Marine Conservation and has been actively contributing to create awareness using social media platforms.
