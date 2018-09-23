Rs 500 crore-plus budget for ‘2.0’
Not too long ago, the makers of the sci-fi movie “2.0” confirmed that the film would be releasing this year. There was also a startling revelation: that they have spent a whopping amount of $75 million on the VFX of the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer and that the budget of the film is a staggering Rs. 542 crore! The multi-lingual (Tamil and Hindi with dubs in 10 languages!) film marks the return of one of the most popular characters played by Rajinikanth – that of Robot Chitti. Akshay Kumar has also pointed out in a recent Instagram post that the film is the blood and sweat of over 3000 technicians who make this sci-fi movie one of a kind in Indian cinema.
Katrina Kaif wanted to co-host ‘Bigg Boss 12’ with Salman Khan
Salman Khan launched the newest season of “Bigg Boss 12” recently, and his entry was on a speedboat with all his old hits playing in the background. Asked later at the press conference about rumors that his favorite co-star Katrina Kaif was supposed to host the ‘Vichitra Jodi’ season with him, Khan had an interesting answer. “Katrina must have spread those rumors herself! She was asking me that this time it is Jodis? I said, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘Then I should do it, and when I asked why she said, you do your impromptu thing, and I will follow and stick to the script.’ When I asked her price for this? She said, ‘We will keep it equal, what’s your price is my price!’ “Well, Khan’s sense of humor is “Race” ing!
Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir-Alia
Never prone to mince words, Rishi Kapoor recently spoke to a leading daily about his life, movies, and Ranbir Kapoor. One of the hot topics was the Ranbir-Alia Bhatt relationship. Said Rishi, “I definitely like Alia, Neetu likes her and so does Ranbir. So, if he decides to marry her, they would support him wholeheartedly. We Kapoors have always chosen our life partners, and Ranbir too has the right to do so.”
A ‘Stree’ trilogy?
The unexpected and huge success of “Stree” has got the entire team eager to tackling the sequel as soon as possible. But if buzz is to be believed, there will be even a third part. Confirming this news to a leading portal, co-producer and co-writer Raj Nidimoru said, “We always planned it as a trilogy. It was always written as a series of three films. At that time we had no idea it would be so successful. Now that “Stree” has gone beyond all expectations, the curiosity about what happens next has mounted even higher. We are definitely going ahead with the sequel.” However, Amar Kaushik is directing another film first.
T-Series joins hands with BR Studios
They worked together to deliver the 2014 success “Bhoothnath Returns,” and now Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has once again come together to work with the B.R. Chopra family on more movies. BR Studios, helmed by Renu Chopra and her sons Juno and Abhay, enjoyed success last year with “Bareilly ki Barfi.” They are now developing two collaborations, and Mudassar Aziz will direct one. Another film is a family entertainer in lines of “Bareilly ki Barfi” and also in the cards is the next movie in the “Bhoothnath” franchise. Commenting on this association, Kumar of T-Series says, “We had a great synergy with BR Studios. We are excited to take this creative partnership further with our next lot of films.”
Meet Arjun aka Prabhat, the no-nonsense IB officer
“India’s Most Wanted” is an espionage thriller inspired from true events. It will bring alive the mission of capturing the most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a no-nonsense intelligence officer. “Arjun is also an ordinary guy at heart like the rest of us. Since the film is inspired by a true-life story, we wanted to keep the look as real as possible. We discussed it for a month as the emphasis is more on the character’s state of mind rather than on his physical attributes,” said Raj Kumar Gupta, adding that he has spoken to people connected with the story to understand their physical and emotional journey. The story is more about this unsung hero’s resilience and intelligence. “India’s Most Wanted” is produced by Fox Star Studios and Rajkumar Gupta. The film releases on May 24, 2019.
