MUMBAI — Making his debut as a producer-director, Ramesh Thete of Ramesh Thete Films will set new records by introducing a wholly new genre of equality with Hindi epic, “The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon.”
Arjun Rampal, for the first time in his career, is playing a historical character, and the other actors are Digangana Suryavanshi, Govind Namdev, Sunny Leone, Ashok Samarth, Milind Gunaji, Krushna Abhishek, Abhimanyu Singh and Rishi Sharma.
Mounted on a large canvas, Thete’s film has celebrated art director Nitin Desai,who has left no efforts unturned to recreate the Peshwa regime in Maharashtra two centuries ago. Another highlight of this film is that Sunny Leone is playing the role of a spy, who doubles up as a courtesan in the Peshwa durbar.
The film has 5 songs that blend well with its storytelling, and hence the film can be termed as a socio-war musical film boasting of a top technical team of Kabir Lal (DOP), Ganesh Acharya (choreography), Abbas Ali Mogul (action) and Steven Bernard (editor). A never-before introduced unique marketing and distribution strategy has been devised in consultation with Girish Wankhede of Entity One, that again will set a new precedent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.