MUMBAI— Starring Arjun Rampal, “The Final Call’ is based on Priya Kumar’s book “I Will Go With You” and premieres on ZEE5 Feb. 22.
There has been a lot of excitement around this series, especially after the release of the first two teasers. Reputed for his edgy new-age treatment and known for psychological thrillers, ZEE5 has roped in well-known director Vijay Lalwani to shoot this Original. Lalwani has taken the role of writing and directing the series shot across stunning locales in Kashmir, Kochi, Thailand and London,
“The Final Call” also marks the digital debut of Arjun Rampal and Jaaved Jafferi who are joined by talented actors Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar and others.
About his association with ZEE5, Lalwani said, “I realized early on when I met ZEE5 that they had a vision for something amazing. They had an eye for good content, and they backed it up with scale, budget and talented technicians to do it the right way. They were encouraging and supportive of the creative process. I was also really inspired by the book and its message. The content is a mix of thrill and philosophy, an unexplored territory and that excites me.”
Lalwani added, “The crew has been the pillar of the show. It’s been a great privilege working with them. They went through extreme hardships to get the right kind of footage and didn’t leave any stone unturned to achieve what was required. It is one thing to have the talent, but it’s quite another to have the right attitude, and I was lucky enough to work with a crew that had both. It is a great rush doing this project and being a part of something with meaning.”
