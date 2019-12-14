MUMBAI — This talented actress will also be managed by Yash Raj Films as a talent going forward: Shalini Pandey had mesmerized everyone with her infectious charm and acting prowess in the Telugu blockbuster “Arjun Reddy” and her big Hindi launch will be as Ranveer Singh’s co-star in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar.” The film’s storyline celebrates women empowerment.
YRF has discovered talents like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar,who have become stars in their own right. The producer of “Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” Maneesh Sharma, said, “Our script and the vision of the film demanded a fresh face for the leading lady’s part. Shalini’s audition was so spontaneous and nuanced that we knew immediately that she was the right person for the part. She is an assured actor with a refreshing presence and we have real confidence in backing her talent. She’s really going to catch your attention!”
Pandey started her career as a theatre actor in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) before working in the Telugu industry. Despite not knowing Telugu fluently, she prepared herself thoroughly to do her own dubbing in “Arjun Reddy” and was widely appreciated for her performance. She has also worked in the cult classic “Mahanati.”
Says the actress, “Being given the opportunity to be signed on as a talent and also being cast under the Yash Raj Films banner is truly any artiste’s dream. I’ve been blessed with this huge chance to show my mettle in the Hindi film industry and I’m incredibly thankful for it.”
“I’m also very fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, who is one of the biggest superstars of our generation and also one of the most versatile actors too. I’m thrilled about being paired opposite him and this inspires me to prepare myself thoroughly to deliver the best.”
