MUMBAI – Armaan Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Euphoria and Arjun Kanungo are among many artists who will perform at a concert May 29 called ‘Live In Your Living Room’ on Instagram, to raise funds for those affected by Covid.
The concert will feature 27 artists one after the other for eight hours.
Others in the lineup performing include Eric Nam, KSHMR, Salim Merchant, Shalmali Kholgade, Saindhavi Prakash, Satyaprakash Dharmar, Andrea Jeremiah, Big Indie Bang (Neyhal, Raghav Meattle), Akanshka Bhandari, Anuv Jain, Shilpa Rao, Salim Merchant, Zaeden, Yashraj Mehra, Gully Gang, and Benny Dayal.
Armaan Malik said: "The pandemic has affected people in different ways, more than we can imagine. We're trying to do our bit, in our personal capacity, as well as a music community."
"With #LiveInALivingRoom we're hoping to bring some light and positivity in these terrible times by creating a music experience that people can enjoy right from the comfort of their homes. The funds raised from the performances will go towards charities that serve diverse needs," Malik added.
‘Live In Your Living Room’ is a part of Facebook's 'Social For Good' initiative, which supports large community causes by bringing together public figures and creators to raise awareness and funding.
"We're thankful for the partnership with these artists. We're hoping the music brings a smile on people's faces, and that everyone listening donates to the charities they're supporting," Manish Chopra, director and head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said.
"Watching the entire community come together for this initiative has been heartwarming. We've been flooded with messages from artists expressing their support and willingness to be a part of #LiveInYourLivingRoom," Aayushman Sinha, founder and head of REPRESENT, added.
The musicians will raise funds for foundations such as the Hemkunt Foundation, Give India and United Singers Charitable Trust, which the respective artists support.
