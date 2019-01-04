MUMBAI—Arshad Warsi will be seen next in the comic caper “Fraud Saiyaan.” Warsi is playing a conman who marries women in different cities and loots their wealth – which looks like a male version of “Dolly Ki Doli.” However, he is completely opposite in real life.
Known as a warm person, Warsi was always seen cracking jokes and playing pranks on the set. As a gift to the crew of the movie, he bought each one of them a new pair of shoes—50 pairs.
Now, we do wonder how those 50 fit them all or had he taken their sizes beforehand? Or, also, today we have more female than male hands on sets, and did he ensure the correct specifications there too?
The film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Sara Loren.
Prakash Jha Productions present a Drama King Entertainment production produced by Disha Prakash Jha and Kanishk Gangwal, the film is directed by Sourabh Shrivastava. It will release Jan. 18.
