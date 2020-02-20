Joining Bhumi Pednekar in "Durgavati" is Arshad Warsi, who took to his social media to share the news. Directed by Ashok G., Warsi started the shoot Feb. 19.
Presented by Akshay Kumar (Cape of Good Films) and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, produced by Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the crew has already started shoot for the scary-thriller.
