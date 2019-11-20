MUMBAI — Life is probably good fun for Arshad Warsi. He’s among the few artistes who has enacted a chartbuster in his first film, “Aankh Maare” from “Tere Mere Sapne” in 1996, and made a cameo in its re-created version in “Simmba” last year.
As Circuit in the “Munna Bhai” franchise, as the mercurial Madhav in the “Golmaal” series and Adi in the three “Dhamaal” films, Warsi has made his mark again and again and also sparkled in the “Ishqiya” franchise. As he puts it, “I turned down “Grand Masti” and “Great Grand Masti” because they were sex comedies. I can do both, but not together!”
In an uproarious mood thus at the “Pagalpanti” media interviews, Warsi shows that someone like him is not born every day.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Another franchise you missed out on was “Housefull.”
A (Instantly): Oh, they don’t take good actors! (Guffaws) Actually, a series works only when its characters connect and are loved. After that aspect is set, it is very difficult for anyone else to get into the setup. The main characters in a franchise always remain the same.
Q: You have been doing every kind of comedy, but virtually no solo film even outside that genre.
A: I am not bothered by that at all. I want a good movie with good company, the kind that will make me act well if I am not good enough! “Pagalpanti” had a great script and a superb director, and what a team it was! Frankly, I was a bit apprehensive as I knew only a few of them, but I soon realized that all of them were lovable people.
Q: Within the comedies, you show amazing variation, even in “Ishqiya” and its sequel.
A: Most actors stick to their comfort zones and seem to declare, “I know only this! I will do only this!” But I put my heart and soul into my job, and playing what is written and what your director has envisioned is a must, and that brings in the variation. People must see themselves in the character. Someone just asked me if I am not upset that I get to do only comedy. Do I look frustrated from any angle to you?
Q: How do you react to negative reviews?
A: I don’t know. Let me get one first! (Laughs) Seriously, I have never got a bad review. Some even say “He’s done so well I wish he was not a part of the film!” (Laughs again)
Q: With so much humor within you, why don’t you write a comedy?
A: I don’t think I am good enough to write. I can improvise on the lines I have been given, in the scenes I do, but there is a certain sensibility a writer needs, to cater to all audiences. There is a certain mindset needed to write a film. But one day, one hundred percent, I will turn director! Though I do not know if anyone will come to watch my film! (Laughs)
Q: And how greedy will you be as an actor until that happens?
A: There is no limit to greed or to what you want, but I am different! I am absolutely content and as lazy as hell! It really has to mean a lot for me to leave for a shoot, because I love my home so much. I am not even conceited! So I am not the right model for any actor who has to be all of these! But I do not blindly sign films. I see the amount that is offered! (Guffaws)
Q: Which are the kind of roles and films you accept and avoid?
A: I am now doing a very bizarre-to-another-level kind of film for Amazon. An actor has got to entertain and be exciting and worth watching. I dislike and avoid grim and depressing fare. I am not interested in what might take a toll on me, and I am happy doing mad stuff.
