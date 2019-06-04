MUMBAI—After “Mulk,” in which he found his niche, director Anubhav Sinha is delighted that his directorial, “Article 15”’s trailer is receiving wide appreciation from industry peers for the hard-hitting investigative drama he has built around a socially- driven subject.
Said Sinha, “It is overwhelming to see the industry appreciating the perspective and drama we envisioned with ‘Article 15.’ This movie brings Ayushmann Khurrana’s first ever cop look, a never-seen-before avatar, and it is exciting to see love coming our way for a subject that we want society to see.”
The movie’s trailer brings in a lot of curiosity after giving a glimpse of Dr. Ambedkar, the founder of the Constitution, who raised his voice against social discrimination. Taking us on a ride back to the historical events, the movie’s storyline has been taken from real-life events. The film’s remarkable storyline, showcasing brutal gang-rape and crimes against the Dalits, seems to have caught audience fancy.
“Article 15” is set to get a world premiere at the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival on opening night.
The film also stars Isha Talwar, M. Nasser (in his first-ever Hindi film made in Mumbai), Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
Sinha’s only successful film after his debut romantic hit “Tum Bin” (2001), was the gritty espionage drama, “Dus” in 2005. After a few unsuccessful films, he decided to helm the social and very balanced “Mulk” that however did not bring back a return on investment financially but reaped awards, accolades and appreciation for his hard-hitting story. If “Article 15” reaps the same kind of encomiums, it will complete Sinha’s patriotic trilogy.
