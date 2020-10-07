MUMBAI — Pooja Entertainment has made a record by becoming the first production house in the world to finish shooting a film during the pandemic. The much anticipated espionage thriller, "Bellbottom," starring Akshay Kumar, garnered a lot of eyeballs for its intriguing teaser that gave us an exciting sneak peek.
The teaser, which was already trending on social media, has become a rage among fans as well as the distributors. A glimpse of three different avatars of Kumar in the 80's retro them has won over everyone.
Amidst all the online streaming releases this year, everyone is now eagerly waiting for "Bellbottom," which is heading for its theatrical release next April. For film distributors and exhibitors, the film is of major importance as it is one of the top-notch production-heavy film, which will be seeing a huge theatre release worldwide.
"It is heartening to see the response to the teaser, especially now when we have permission from The Ministry of Home Affairs to screen films in cinema halls from October 15 onwards. The joy with which people are responding to the teaser shows that the hunger for big-screen entertainment is alive and this is positive news not just for our industry but everyone who depends on it," said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas.
"This teaser seems to be a sign of the good times that the exhibitors, in particular, have been waiting for since the pandemic shut us down. We can finally see a ray of hope at the end of a dark time, unlike any we have seen as an industry together. The teaser and the completion of "Bellbottom" show that the film industry's synergy, resilience, and adaptability are matchless. It will see through just any challenge. And we as exhibitors will continue to entertain our audience no matter what," added Saurabh Varma, chief marketing officer, INOX Leisure Limited.
"After waiting many months, we are thrilled that films like "Bellbottom," which are made for the big screen, will now be shown and experienced the way they deserve to be. We are looking forward to welcoming audiences back to theatres and providing them a world-class movie experience. This is also good news for everyone who earns a living through the ideation, production and exhibition of films and whose livelihood was affected by the pandemic," commented Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinépolis India.
The film is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh and stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady, along with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, and is directed by Ranjit M. Tewari.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.