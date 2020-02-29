MUMBAI — The second installment of Tiger Shroff’s 2014 debut, “Heropanti 2,” was recently announced, marking yet another collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff.
This news spread like wildfire and, in just a couple of minutes, fans started trending #Heropanti2, proving how much his fans are excited about the news.
The makers also released two posters of Shroff with the announcement, adding to the already high hype!
If we recollect, Nadiadwala had announced “Baaghi 3” on the eve of the release of “Baaghi 2.” This time, he announces his only other franchise with Tiger, who now becomes the only star of his generation to have not one, but two series to his name.
Nadiadwala’s other franchises now include the four-film “Housefull,” “Kick” (in pre-production),“Dishoom” (planned) and “Judwaa”(a reboot).
