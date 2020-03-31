MUMBAI — As their daughter Samisha Shetty completed 40 days, parents Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra sought blessings at home and celebrated the milestone!
Kundra spoke in one of his interviews how the couple has been wanting another child for a long time and that is when Samisha came into their lives. They welcomed Samisha through surrogacy.
Said Shetty on her social media a few days ago, “Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and a child, revered in Hinduism. As things stand today, don’t have an option, hence, will seek blessings at home.”
The actress will also be staging a comeback on the big screen this year with two films.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.