MUMBAI — Sanjay Dutt’s health has sent shock waves in the industry, though most of his colleagues are upbeat about his positivity and past victory over all crises.
Veteran Gulshan Grover, who knows him since their common first film “Rocky,” recalls how he was bleeding from an injury on sets during “Jaan Ki Baazi” (1985), and co-star Anita Raj was nervous about his losing blood, Dutt remined cool, and was smoking even as a doctor stitched up his hand without anesthesia.
While Dutt was to begin shooting for his comedy, “Blockbuster” with Arshad Warsi, his friend, admirer and hit co-star, next month, four more Dutt films are almost complete.
Dutt was to report for the remaining three days’ patchwork of “Shamshera,” his first film with both Ranbir Kapoor, who played him in his biopic “Sanju,” as well as with Yash Raj Films. Not much is known about whether the work on his “Torbaaz” is complete or not, but the film will release on Netflix.
Disney+Hotstar is set to release “Sadak 2” Aug. 28, and “Bhuj: The Pride of India” was also to be released soon. While most of Dutt’s portions have been completed before lockdown for the latter movie, a little is remaining.
As for “KGF: Chapter 2,” also marking Dutt’s South Indian debut, Dutt was needed only for two of the 25 days of shoot that resume Aug. 20. Being an extension shoot, his unavailability will not cause any issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.