MUMBAI — INOX, the multiplex chain with 156 multiplexes and 658 screens in 70 cities, welcomes movie lovers back by offering free tickets across all cinemas in Maharashtra. The offer will be valid only Oct. 22 for shows starting between 9 and 10 a.m. across all operational INOX multiplexes in the state.
As cinemas are set to reopen in Maharashtra, this initiative is “a part of INOX’s aim to thank the unconditional support and spirit of its patrons in Maharashtra.” Atul Bhandarkar, regional director – West, INOX Leisure Ltd, said, “As cinemas in Maharashtra are finally set to reopen, we would like to thank our patrons for the unconditional faith and love they have bestowed upon us. As India emerges from the clutches of the second wave of COVID-19, we are completely geared up and prepared to welcome back movie lovers across the state.”
Besides making sure that the cinemas will be operated by a 100 percent vaccinated team, INOX is adhering to instructions as prescribed in the notifications issued by the state government for safe and hygienic cinema operations.
INOX has curated a hygiene initiative called #SafetyFirst, which is a combination of the measures prescribed by government authorities and additional measures. In addition to the prescribed seating restrictions, the cinemas will be frequently deep cleaned and disinfection of all customer touch-points including entrance, box-office, lobbies, auditorium, F&B counters, restrooms and exit gates will be carried out.
In an endeavor to provide enhanced hygiene, the protocols like mandatory mask, temperature check, e-tickets, contact-less payment and entry and enhanced intake of fresh air have also been implemented. INOX aims to make the entire cinema-viewing experience digitally enabled and touch-free by encouraging the use of e-tickets for even the guests walking in at the counters.
Guests will be treated with a varied array of content, with a blend of new English movies, regional language and Hindi films. With “No Time to Die,” “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Free Guy,” “BellBottom,” “Doctor” and “Chehre,” guests will have a range of content options to choose from in cinema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.