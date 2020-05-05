MUMBAI — The online streaming platform ZEE5 and ALT Balaji recently dropped the teaser and trailer of the love story, “Baarish” Season 2. While the first season saw how love brewed between them, in “Baarish 2,” different aspects of the lead players’ relationship will be shown. The new season will revolve around how their story turns tumultuous and leads to an eventual separation.
The trailer received a good response, and the cast has been receiving a great response on social media too.
Lead artiste Asha Negi said, “We feel that Season 2 is definitely going to be a better product than Season 1. Though the first season received a lot of appreciation and love from the audience, we had to build the characters. Also Season 1 was raw. Season 2 will be more interesting in terms of stories, connections and so on and I am sure it will also be loved by the audience too.”
“Baarish” Season 2 also features Sharman Joshi, Vikram Chauhan, Priya Banerjee, Manit Joura, Anuj Singh Duhan, Sahil Shroff, Shubhangi Latkar, Muni Jha, Sheetal Tiwari, Poulomi Das and Abhishek Verma.
“Baarish” Season 1 is now available on ZEE5. The new season will be streaming on the OTT platforms ZEE5 and ALT Balaji.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.