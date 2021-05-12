MUMBAI — On Mother’s Day, Ashish Chanchlani surprised his fans with his new video “The Mummy Returns.” Within hours of uploading, the video broke the internet with 16M views and 2.3M likes. A sequel to “The Mummy” uploaded in July 2019, “The Mummy Returns” shows a more savage version of a mother in a hilarious way. The video, which was trending #1, also gives out a beautiful message in the end that mothers are God’s best creation.
In the video, Ashish Chanchlani is seen playing the role of a mother, a father and a son. Chanchlani has highlighted how mothers keep complaining about children for not keeping their rooms clean but yet shower love on them. A maid being one of the important factors of the house, a mother is seen interviewing a maid where they chat and finalize maid’s salary after an entertaining discussion. Mom is also inspired by a crime reality show and is imagining herself in the situation to be more cautious. The hilarious conversation between Mother and her son will keep you laughing throughout.
Commenting on the video, Chanchlani said, “The whole video is shot at home considering the lockdown. I always love the fun conversation between family members, and sometimes we don’t even realize that we cracked a joke and start laughing. I have just made an attempt to portray a part of it and the importance of mothers in our lives. I would love to thank all the Super Mom’s out there.”
