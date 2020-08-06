MUMBAI — Youth sensation Ashish Chanchlani’s latest video “Raksha Bandhan” is on a record-breaking spree. The video, dedicated to all sisters, portrays the fun relationship between brothers and them. Since its release, the video has garnered over 17 M views and was trending #1, making it one of the most loved videos of the funnyman. Chanchlani is known to make such relatable shorts.
Says Chanchlani, “I thank all my fans and well-wishers. They have always showered their love and stood by me. I always wanted to create a light, humorous video showcasing the funny relationship between brothers and sisters. Going forward, I hope more and more people like it and cherish the unique sibling bond. No matter the small differences, there’s no other love like the love for a sibling.”
