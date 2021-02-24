MUMBAI — Actor Ashish Sharma became a familiar face on TV with his roles in shows such as “Rangrasiya” and “Siya Ke Ram.” He will soon be seen in writer-filmmaker Karan Razdan's upcoming venture, “Hindutva.”
The film's story revolves around religion and politics, and is being shot in Uttarakhand till March 20.
"Ashish has a tremendous screen presence and he appeals to the masses. He has a great physique and is talented too. On television, he already proved that he was a great dancer, did good action scenes and was an overall great package. I am happy that I chose Ashish for the lead role because he will suit the part," says director Razdan.
On his part, Ashish feels "Karan is a great filmmaker" and adds that "it is my pleasure to be directed by him.”
The film also features Sonarika Bhadoria, Ankit Raaj, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala and Anup Jalota.
