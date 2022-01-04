It's difficult to make a period drama but who knows it better than veteran history-drama filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Gowariker may not be a very prolific director, but he's always gotten his due credit for staying true to the setting of the films he makes. From villager Bhuvan in pre-independence India in his Oscar-nominated film "Lagaan" (2001) to the more recent Mughal emperor Akbar's biopic, "Jodha Akbar" (2008), which won many awards for best movie, best actors, and the IIFA awards for best art direction, costume design and makeup. From the recently released trailer, however, it looks like all the hard work that Gowariker put into his research for "Mohenjo Daro" has not come to fruition.
We know that the director worked for close to three years to create the perfect world of "Mohenjo Daro." Gowariker got in touch with several archaeologists, who helped him in his research for the movie. Starring Hrithik Roshan and newcomer Pooja Hegde, the movie is set in the ancient city of Mohenjo-daro in the era of the Indus Valley civilization.
"This was a make-believe world, so when I started my research, during the initial phase, I came across Jonathan Mark Kenoyer's books 'Ancient India: Land of Mystery' and 'Excavations at Mohenjo Daro.' I immediately got in touch with Kenoyer, Department of Anthropology, University of Wisconsin, to seek his assistance," Gowariker said in a statement.
"He has worked at the Mohenjo-daro excavation site for the past 35 years. To my good fortune, he agreed to help me realize the true potential of the story on film," he said.
The 3-minute-30-second-long trailer sees an ancient town, lots of gladiator style fights, oppressed farmers, mud houses and a bronze-tanned Roshan taming wild horses and dodging flying alligators. Then there's the much-talked about headgear of all sorts. The head ornament worn by the princess, her costume and her overall appearance was shattered on Twitter earlier this week. A historian knowing much about that period took to social media to express her dismay over the look of the leading lady in the film.
Sample this:
Boss, what sick orientalism is this? Who told them that Harappans had these feathers in their hair? pic.twitter.com/PY8SmdlPnE— Ruchika Sharma (@tishasaroyan) June 16, 2016
Everyone knows the the (migrating) Aryans had a fair complexion.Not the Harappans. But fair is all that works for BTown.Thoroughly disgusted— Ruchika Sharma (@tishasaroyan) June 16, 2016
Also half of those signs in the background are not from Harappan pictography. Some are hierogylphs. #Facepalm— Ruchika Sharma (@tishasaroyan) June 16, 2016
Although the trailer has been viewed over three million times within 24 hours of its release, people are not really impressed with what they seeing.
That #MohenjoDaroTrailer has put me off movies for the rest of 2016.— Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) June 20, 2016
Mohenjo Daro looks like a mixture of Koi Mil Gaya, Krish, Gladiator, Ek Paheli Leela & Lagaan.— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 20, 2016
And now #UdtaMagarmach pic.twitter.com/Y8h95L9zCz— Amit A (@Amit_smiling) June 20, 2016
Watch the "Mohenjo Daro" trailer, and let us know what you think in the poll:
