MUMBAI — “Anima Sana In Corpore Sano,” meaning “A Sound Mind in a Sound Body,” is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The Japan-based footwear company was founded more than 60 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as other athletic footwear, apparel and accessories.
ASICS has announced youth icon and star Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador in India. This association is a step towards the brand’s expansion into SportStyle and athleisure. Sharing a common goal of making people move, this partnership will see Shroff join hands to underscore the brand’s commitment in India of finding inspiration through fitness.
The actor has always been a martial arts enthusiast and is someone who takes fitness seriously, thereby seamlessly fusing into the brand’s ideology of holistic health of both mind and body. This association will also see the India launch of the global #IMoveMe campaign – a contemporary expression of their founding philosophy.
Speaking on the association, Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India Pvt. Ltd., said, “As a brand, we are extremely delighted to bring on board India’s most promising actor, Tiger Shroff, as the ASICS brand ambassador. Our collaboration with Tiger Shroff is special, because apart from being a youth icon, he is passionate about being fit and staying stylish. Our aim is to reach out and connect with a larger audience by putting forth to our consumers a distinct mix of lifestyle and sports offerings and thus widen the product portfolio. This association is an extension of the brand’s “I Move Me” campaign and we are confident that it will reinforce our brand ideology and leadership in the market.”
Sharing his enthusiasm about this partnership, Shroff said, “I am absolutely thrilled about representing one of the leading performance-wear brands in the world. ASICS has constantly been my go-to gear – be it at the gym, during vacations or even while traveling—I always have my ASICS on! The brand ideology of ASICS resonates perfectly with my fashion and fitness sensibilities. I want to make the most of our association.”
