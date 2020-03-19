MUMBAI — Shraddha Kapoor’s last few films have made news for diverse reasons, like “Baaghi 3,” “Street Dancer 3-D,” “Chhichhore” and “Saaho.” However, much before Kapoor stepped into films a decade back, stardom chased her and gave her an opportunity to work with Salman Khan when she was 16. Kapoor, however, let go of that opportunity.
In a recent interview, Kapoor said again that she always wanted to become an actor, but that at the age of 15 or 16, when she was young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college, a career did not define success. She reveals, “But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies, because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan.”
Now, this is interesting guesswork indeed, as Kapoor (who is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure and so it is doubly creditable that she chose academics over acting) has not mentioned the film’s name. The actress was born in offered the film.
If Kapoor is sure on the years, she was offered one of the following: “Garv” doine by Shilpa Shetty, “Tere Naam” or “Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kahaa” that introduced Bhumika Chawla who also starred in the later film, or the likeliest one — Khan’s home production “Lucky: No Time For Love” that introduced Sneha Ullal.
Interesting to think of this, especially since Kapoor has not yet got to work with any of the five big superstars even in the same film.
