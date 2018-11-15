MUMBAI— The event, slated to start at 11 am, took off at 1 pm. Post-lunch, the media interactions with the cast were to begin around 2.30. With major time-gaps, the last interview segment (with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and Rasika Dugal) finished at 5.30 pm.
In short, we seemed to have spent a day on location, because there was a concerted effort to create an ambiance at the J.W. Marriot ballroom, with sandbags, country pistols and assorted paraphernalia lying around. The media was also presented with a “Mirzapur” bottle-opener, a tiny carpet (the real Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh is known for manufacturing the best Indian carpets) and a pistol-shaped pen-drive.
As the web series’ executive producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (the latter was not present), writer Karan Anshuman (with Puneet Krishna) and director Gurmeet Singh have already won an Emmy nomination for their last project with Amazon, “The Inside Edge,” the streaming giant saw it fit to blitz this series in the media and on hoardings just like any big film, and Tim Leslie, Vice-President, International, Amazon, also attended the event.
Present also were the complete principal cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Amit Sial and the ladies Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur.
From Tim Leslie to the entire team, everyone raved about the writing, and Divyendu even quipped that the cute-looking Puneet had written all the violent scenes and lines! Sidhwani stated that there is a wrong tendency to not acknowledge writers, which was not fair, “Because without them we producers, the actors and the directors would have no jobs!” Officially, Sidhwani announced that there was a second season on the cards.
Leslie stated that they were investing big-time in India and that stories like “The Inside Edge,” “Mirzapur” and similar ones were local stories with a global appeal. Asked about the contrasting subscriptions of Amazon (which owns streaming rights to the maximum old and new Hindi movies) and Netflix, he said, “No one can beat us!”
In his element, Tripathi, a protagonist Kalin bhaiya on the 9-episode show, joked that of late he had been so used to playing comic characters that he had to reminded during some shots by the director whispering in his ear that he was the dangerous Kalin in the film!
Excerpts from the interactions:
On their roles
Shweta: I play Golu Gupta, a topper. She is reserved but says whatever she feels fearlessly and is progressive, confident and strong-headed. I have a terrific interest in books.
Shriya: Not stereotyped at all, I am Sweety, a non-judgmental girl, very stubborn, and it is the way she deals with people that makes her special. I am a daughter of a cop who falls in love with a man who has strayed from the lawful path. That is Guddu, a tough man, who becomes a child and almost vulnerable in front of her. We all girls are in touch with our sexual desires, we are opinionated, and we add in our own way to the plot. Then there is the fact that my character tells my boyfriend, “I feel like kissing you!” Or the way, I drive a bike with my boyfriend behind.
On the world of “Mirzapur”
Shweta: The world of “Mirzapur” is fascinating. Dimpi, played by Harshita, is a kind of reality check on her brothers and she keeps pointing out the truth like a mirror to her brothers played by Ali and Vikrant. And this show is so well marketed, as for the first time I have seen my face on hoardings.
Harshita: It’s my first hoarding too! We take up a project when we are narrated the subject and want to be a part of it, but we all hope that any project takes us place. So the hoardings were a pleasant surprise.
On success
Shriya: As the daughter of two actors (Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar), I feel that my progress is slow and steady. I have done a Marathi film, a French film and “Fan,” and now I think my career is gaining momentum. I have many releases in 2019. Since success is always something I have seen, I think I know how to deal with it better than anyone who finds it thrust upon him or her all of a sudden.
Harshita: You never know what work will take you where. It feels good when you realize that your work is appreciated and you have done the right thing.
On exploring worlds
Shweta: And acting is about exploring worlds and characters far away from your real self.
Harshita: My maternal grandfather is from Mirzapur, but that’s something different. I have heard that things like these do happen, though not to the degree it is shown.
On why film actors take up digital work but stay away from TV
Shriya: The time commitment and the quality of content determines this. TV caters to formulae that work and does wonders, and so my mother has done such good shows. Plus, with digital, we have time to do other work. Every hour and every day is not occupied.
Shweta: We had great shows on television in the past. Right now, the competition is so much that only content will make a mark. It’s about good content on any medium.
On how his home state did not make things easy
Ali Fazal: It was, in fact, challenging for all of us. I was born in Delhi and raised in Lucknow and Dehra Dun. My hometown is Allahabad, and I don’t know either Allahabad or the Mirzapur belt. People thought it was easy for me, but I had to start from zero. But I had fun because I love doing accents. Plus, I came in at the end of the casting, and I knew there was a great cast. And as an actor, I was hungry enough to jump into this.
Vikrant Massey: Yes, in UP, the color, language, and accent all change almost every 10 kilometers!
On their roles
Ali Fazal: I loved everything, especially how our relationship grows between us brothers. From day one, I hit it off with Vikrant. There is action, humor, love…
I was promoting “Victoria And Abdul,” and though my training began earlier, my mental prep began on the flight to location. My body was not fully prepared, and I had to change my body posture to accommodate that because of my insecurity. But when such things are used, magic happens. And I am grateful to Amazon and everyone to be visualize me like what I am, beefed up and without a mustache.
Vikrant: This was an opportunity to bring out many things I had observed in my life, and tap some things I had not experienced. Every character was standing out of the bound script. Everything was completely relatable. I have been working for 15 years, and good things are happening to be only now. My first breakthrough was the serial “Balika Badhu,” and the next was “Death In The Gunj.” I have four releases next year.
On his fluid versatility
Pankaj Tripathi: I have sold shoes, gone to jail as a student leader. I have experienced diversity in our Indian culture that changed every few kilometers. I think that has helped me become versatile.
On being overshadowed by a powerhouse actor
Divyendu: The script showed a clear journey. There was no fear of being overshadowed. And working with a good actor ups your game. The fun and best part here was to do something different, and it was very liberating. Working with good writers and co-actors was great fun.
Rasika: For me, it would be a bad co-actor who makes me nervous!
On being the protagonist
Pankaj: We are all leads. My character is highlighted. When I enter, you know he is nowhere as dominant!
Watch the trailer of "Mirzapur" here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.