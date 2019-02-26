MUMBAI— Doctors at the Upasani Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai performed two back-to-back successful robotics-assisted total knee replacement surgeries this week. These surgeries were done using the NAVIO PFS Robotics surgical system, the latest advanced generation Robotic intervention in joint replacement (developed in the USA) and, to the delight of the families, enabled these patients to walk without significant pain within four hours of the surgery.
Robotics-assisted joint replacement surgery has many definitive benefits over traditional joint replacement surgery: It enables the surgeon to operate with enhanced precision even during the most complex procedures and difficult cases. Enhanced precision and lesser bone removal leads to less blood loss and painless, faster and better post-operative outcomes for the patient.
“Robotics-assisted joint replacement is at a much higher pedestal than traditional joint replacement surgery,” said Dr. Tejas Upasani, orthopedic surgeon and Head of Orthopedics at the hospital. “Though this is a very high-end technology in our hospital, we have chosen to not make it expensive, so that more patients will be able to benefit from this.”
The Centre was inaugurated by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, who said, “This significant change in the medical sector has enhanced the lives of people. New facilities and equipment help in diagnosing better.” The system is set up by the initiative of Dr. Upasani and Dr.Vinod Lahiri, Head of Orthopedics at Mumbai’s Seth GS Medical College.
