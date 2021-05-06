MUMBAI — Priyanka Chopra Jonas was bestowed with the RAD Impact Award and has chosen Avanti Fellows, a social education enterprise in India, as the charity of choice to benefit from the award. The RAD Impact Awards honor cultural icons who inspire purpose and empower their advocacy by helping them create impact for their charities, while also inviting the public to get involved.
Each of the five inaugural RAD IMPACT recipients this year selected an honoree to share their award with and a charity to benefit from it. Their charity will receive an impact donation to fund a project that furthers its mission through direct impact for others.
Chopra and her honoree Devishi Jha, a youth climate justice activist, who advocates for girls’ education, have chosen Avanti Fellows as a charity to help support 500 bright young women across rural India with tablets to access STEM learning programs and pursue careers in engineering and medicine. Avanti Fellows, a non-profit organization in India, provides students across India with equitable access to high-quality colleges and professional growth that will create a stable career.
Avanti Fellows has helped talented students from low-income families from rural India qualify into India’s best undergraduate STEM programs over the last decade. They run online live classes for test prep and enable public school systems to create technology-enabled blended learning programs to improve achievement levels in Mathematics and Science from Standards 9 to 12. They work with over 20,000 girl students in government schools from low-income families in 21 States (out of 28) and 4 Union Territories (out of 8) in India.
Speaking at the award ceremony, Chopra said, “It’s taken for granted in many parts of the world, what a girl can do with education. It’s such an obscure thought. I think it has to do with equality. It’s a part of that to be able to fight for equality, to be able to fight for equal opportunity. I think that all of those things collectively over time will lend for girls being able to have more access to education.”
The other recipients of the RAD Impact Awards were Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Travis Scott and Laverne Cox. The first-ever RAD ICON AWARD was given to Michele Obama.
Speaking of the impact donation, Akshay Saxena, cofounder of Avanti Fellows, said, “It is wonderful to see interest and support, for now, a decade’s worth of work and this gives us energy in these uncertain times to work harder and help more. The grant will help us provide devices to our incredible girl students, who are aspiring to become doctors, engineers and leaders.”
Ways Avanti has used technology to elevate access to learning:
6,000+ girl students in Std. 11 and 12 enrolled in an online test preparation program via digital learning platforms like YouTube, Zoom, and WhatsApp-based learning across 15 States and 4 Union Territories in India. This program aims to ensure that no girl student is left behind without access to high-quality education and to support the induction of more young women in STEM fields.
Avanti supports over 20,000 girls in rural government schools in Haryana through a technology-aided blended learning program focused on improving STEM achievement levels. Teachers receive special tablets pre-loaded with video content and lesson plans that they use to guide collaborative learning in their classrooms. Girls also receive a fully online learning program that allows them to study independently at home.
19 young women from 8 States of the North-East region of India are being supported with a full-tuition scholarship and a laptop during their undergraduate studies.
By partnering with state education systems across India during the COVID-19 pandemic, Avanti Fellows is continuing to deliver high-quality STEM content through basic, accessible tech platforms and striving to ensure a lower school dropout rate along with minimizing learning loss for the most at-risk students.
Avanti Fellows is an award winning non-profit organization established by two IIT alumni, Akshay Saxena and Krishna Ramkumar, in 2010 with the support of the Pan-IIT alumni organization. Both came from successful corporate careers; Ramkumar, a former gold-medalist at IIT Bombay and Saxena out of the MBA program at Harvard Business School. The goal was straightforward—to give every student the opportunity to study at India’s best colleges. It was established with the aim to provide affordable, high-quality education to disadvantaged students aspiring to study at India’s top universities.
At Avanti, a unique pedagogy is implemented called Peer Instruction®, an interactive teaching method developed by Eric Mazur (inaugural recipient of the Minerva Prize for Advancements in Higher Education) aimed at engaging students in the classroom and beyond. This pedagogy reduces teacher dependence and enables collaborative learning among students. Over the past 10 years, Avanti Fellows has shown that our students outperform the most expensive after-school programs in the country at less than one-fourth the cost.
Today, Avanti supports over one million students across 21 states and 4 union territories directly and indirectly. Avanti’s mission is to enable young Indians from low-income backgrounds to have equitable access to high-quality colleges and professional growth that transforms their life trajectories. By 2025, Avanti seeks to enable one million students from low-income backgrounds to gain admission into quality colleges and pursue STEM-oriented careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.