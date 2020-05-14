MUMBAI — Singer Avina Shah has recorded a song in Hindi, "Sitaro pe nazar,” which is dedicated to the people who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Currently what we all are going through is a storm. It's so sad that so many people have lost their lives and so many are suffering due to the disease. I tried to make a song dedicated to the people who aren't there with us anymore because of COVID-19," said Avina.
"It's a difficult time for the entire world and I can't tell you to what extent my heart cries out to see the situation. We have to stay together and get through this together. There will be better days soon," she said on a positive note.
Avina recently released her single "Husan di rani.” Apart from music, she has been doing interesting things to entertain people during the quarantine phase.
She organized a virtual party that was attended by actresses like Krystle Dsouza, Elli AvrRam, and Evelyn Sharma.
