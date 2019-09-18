MUMBAI — Filmmaker Karan Johar’s last venture, “Lust Stories” on the Web, was much talked-about. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the story that explored lust did wonders for the actors’ careers. Now, Johar has got Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur on board for Netflix’s upcoming anthology, “Ghost Stories.”
Tiwary, who made his acting debut in “Laila Majnu,” and Thakur will play the leads in the short film that revolves around the horror and supernatural genre.
Johar, who is known to promote emerging talent, will be directing a horror flick for the first time. The film has already been creating a buzz as this is the first time Johar is venturing into the horror space. “Ghost Stories” is a series of four short films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Johar and Dibakar Banerjee.
