MUMBAI—On Jan. 19, awards were announced in various categories for films screened at the Jaipur International Film Festival of India 2021, at the conclusion of the five-day digital edition.
Thousands of viewers from around the globe watched 266 movies from 44 countries that were screened online. The best part was that the festival was organized on schedule despite the worldwide pandemic, claim the organizers.
The organizers and jury announced the awards for the movies from India and abroad in nine categories.
Feature Fiction Category
In the Feature Fiction category, the Golden Camel Award for Best Director, Red Rose, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Film from European continent went to the movie “Cherry Blossoms and Demons” directed by Dorris Dorrie from Germany.
The Yellow Rose Award for Upcoming Film – with World Premiere, Best Women Film and Special Jury Mention Feature Film went to the movie “Porichoy” (Assamese) directed by Rajiv Borthakur.
The Best Actor Award (Child), Best Music and Best Children’s Film went to the movie “Atkan Chatkan” directed by Shiv Hare, presented by A.R. Rahman in Hindi.
The Award for Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Film from Asian continent went to the movie “The Highland Reflections” directed by Yang Fan, Golden Chen from China.
The Green Rose Award for the movie that gives Global Message, Best Political and Current Issue went to “Kaali Maati” directed by Hemant Kumar Mahale from India based on farmers.
The Best Actress Award went to Abhirami Bose for the film “Ratricha Paus (“The Night Rain)” directed by Shine Ravi from India in Marathi and “Vagabonds” directed by Philippe Dajoux from France. And the Best Actor Award also went to the same film.
The Award for Best Jaipur Critics Film went to “Tango Shalom” directed by Gabriel Bologna from the United States.
Documentary Feature Category
In the Documentary Feature category, the Golden Camel Award for Best Director and Best Documentary Feature went to ‘Taking Refuge’ directed by Vanessa Hudson from Spain.
The Welcome Regards Award for Best Debutant Director went to “Juan” directed by Louise Heem from France and “Pink Belt Mission” directed by John McCrite from the United States.
The Special Jury Mention went to “Doosra: India’s Other Freedom Struggle” directed by Abhinay Deo from India.
Worldwood International Panorama
In Worldwood International Panorama – “Khisa (Pocket)” directed by Raj Pritam More from India won the award in the Short Fiction category. “When Mom Is Gone” directed by Zeynep Gulru Kececiler from Turkey won the award for Best Short Document in the Short Documentary category.
“Radha – The Eternal Melody” directed by Bimal Poddar from India won the award for Best Short Animation in the Short Animation category. And “Pichhutan” directed by Avik Bhanja from India won the award for Short Fiction (Mobile) in the Short Film – Mobile category.
“Taking Refuge, Target Tokyo 2020” directed by Vanessa Hudson won the award for the Best Web Series in the Web Series category. “Renaissance Caillous Nicolas” from France won the award for Best Song in Music/Song/Album category.
“Smile” directed by Kevin Uskokovic from Australia won the award for the Best Ad Film in the Ad Film category.
Coming Stars Panorama (Only For Students)
In Coming Stars Panorama (only for students) – the Best Student Film (Short fiction) award was given to “Masel Tov Cocktail” directed by Arkadij Khaet, Mickey Paatzsch from Germany for Best Student Film (short fiction).
U Turn Rajasthan Panorama (only for host state Rajasthan):
In U Turn Rajasthan Panorama (Only for the host State Rajasthan), short documentary “Udaiveer – Real Indian Army Hero” directed by Taptesh Kumar was the best short documentary film, while the short film “Shatranj” directed by Tapan Bhatt got the Special Jury Mention, and a Special Appreciation Award was given to songs “Tu Chhod Naa Ummedon Ka Daaman” by Sunil Prasad Sharma and “Mharo Govind” by Manjoor Ali.
Winner Of International Screenplay Competition
Winner of International Screenplay Competition – ISC@JIFF—First screenplay – “Baabul” written by Ronika Merl from Ireland, second screenplay to “The Spiritualization of Jeff Boyd” written by Uwe Schwarzwalder from Switzerland and the third screenplay to “Protector of the Emerald City” written by Kevin J. Howard from United States.
Shiv Hare, director of ‘Atkan Chatkan’ on Lydian winning Best Child Actor Award said, “Lydian deserves it. This child has never acted earlier and he learnt Hindi language after coming to Jhansi in a few days and made this character immortal.”
Louise Heem, director of the movie “Juan” said, “I’m really grateful to JIFF organizers who made the festival happen despite the very difficult context. “Juan” is a story of separation and adoption. It is a quest for origins and identity. I really hope that this story about family ties and emotions will help to build bridges and connections between different people in the world.”
Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, producer of “Porichoy” felt extremely honored for the movie being selected for JIFF Awards and extended gratitude for the recognition.
The awards ceremony is proposed in March-end or April, JIFF Founder Director Hanu Roj said. The full list of awards, this year and down the years, can be accessed at http://jiffindia.org/jiffawards.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.