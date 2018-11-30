MUMBAI— After the mega-success of Ayushmann Khurrana’s “AndhaDhun” and “Badhaai Ho,” the actor has announced his next venture with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms titled “Dream Girl.” But that’s not what matters – as much as the fact that Khurrana is playing the title-role!!
Nusrat Bharucha is the leading lady and Khurrana took to social media to announce his upcoming film with a video.
Sharing the video, Khurrana tweeted saying, “Of every possible role, this one, I’d be honest, would have never crossed my mind! But here I am, to play a role in and as #DreamGirl https://bit.ly/2KHmnY9 @ektaravikapoor @writerraj @NushratBharucha @RuchikaaKapoor.”
