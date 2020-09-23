MUMBAI — Ayushmann Khurrana is a versatile star, thought-leader and youth icon. The powerhouse performer and all-round entertainer who has delivered many successes and hits in a row, has etched his name in cinema with his progressive, social entertainers. Today, people refer to his brand of inspired and clutter-breaking cinema as “The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre.”
His rise to stardom goes hand-in-hand with him becoming the poster-boy of content-driven cinema in India. Khurrana’s contribution as an actor to bring about social change through his films has been hailed by the global publication, TIME Magazine. He has been judged as one of the most influential people in the world by them, which has featured him in the most coveted and prestigious “TIME’s 100 most influential people” list of 2020.
Some of the other global artistes to feature in this list are music sensations Selena Gomez and The Weekend, the visionary director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag” fame and Michaela Coel, British actress who became a rage across the world for the visionary show, “I May Destroy You.”
Khurrana is among the only three global actors featured in the TIME list of influentials. Five Indians have been featured in this list, and the others include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. Khurrana is the youngest Indian to be featured in this year’s TIME Magazine.
“I looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society,” says Khurrana.
He adds, “I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema, and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.