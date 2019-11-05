MUMBAI — Ayushmann Khurrana with six successful films behind him since 2017, still declares this week’s new release, “Bala,” as his most favorite film.
“I was personally nervous about whether I would be accepted by the masses and the single-screens in “Dreamgirl” but was paradoxically confident about the film. This time, I am very confident of the movie. It’s my most special film and a sure-shot hit,” he says.
Why did he not go bald for “Bala” instead of wearing a prosthesis? “My journey in the film is from 20 to 30,” he explains. “So there were different stages needed, and we abandoned the idea. However, the make-up took its toll when we were shooting for almost three hours a day at 45 degrees in Kanpur and Lucknow.”
Khurrana says that receding hairlines are so common that over 30 percent of youngsters suffer from it, so that the issue becomes relatable. He also mentions that he has a lot of such friends, and adds, “Some are very confident and even successful. Others are under-confident. Some women find such people hot, yet many such men can get a complex.”
This is Khurrana’s third release this year, that too in less than six months. His modest-budgeted films are wrapped up fast, so he may be able to make more films every year, but does he not feel that he can be overexposed because of this? “I cannot plan these things,” he answers with a smile. “It is the producer’s call. Yes, there could have been a slightly better gap, but that is okay. And I had no release in 2016, so that’s alright.”
The actor also realizes that he cannot do quirky films all the time. “But in a country like ours, topics like those in my last few films will never fall short,” he notes. But how much will the conservative element, so dominant in parts of the country, be receptive to the kind of issues his films take up?
“I think the challenge lies there!” he grins. “To take up a topic that is hidden, taboo yet aspirational, and to bring that out in the open! The fact that all such films have succeeded shows that people do welcome such cinema. But I guess it works both ways. Cinema takes from society sometimes, and it can also be other way round. And it’s not me alone at it. It’s a collaboration with the team and eventually a scriptwriter’s job.”
Why does he think he has succeeded at being a bankable solo star in a different kind of movie when so many names in the recent years have failed? “You have to marry both content and entertainment, and bring in uniqueness to the story,” eh says. “It all boils down to entertainment—without entertainment, nothing can work! My cinema is definitely not art cinema but a marriage of art and commerce. Its success makes me more articulate and courageous, and I now feel I have more power.”
He explains, “My films are rooted, so I try to be rooted too. The idea is to be your simple self, to discover yourself and be close to your roots. And if done too consciously, it will misfire—it has come from within. At the same time, a film cannot be just entertainment. There should be a value creation, so the film should invite discussion.”
Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor have done it, so would be too like to do an out-an-out commercial action film of the kind done by Salman Khan? He nods and says, “I would love to do it, because of the uniqueness of the songs, action and drama. But it cannot be generic for me. There must be some kind of uniqueness.”
Ayushmann is now doing “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,” which will be followed by “Gulabo Sitabo” with Amitabh Bachchan. So is he open to multi-star films? “Why not?” he asks, “But most of my films have had strong characters. And a strong ensemble cast, like Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao in “Badhaai Ho.” I know what you mean—filsm with two or more lead stars. But again, the idea is to be consistent, to make people excited for your next film, and think how you will surprise them.”
About his approach to work, Khurrana says that he can switch on and switch off very easily. “When I go home, I am myself, as I don’t take my character home. I was shooting “AndhaDhun” and “Badhaai Ho” simultaneously!” he declares.
About the film’s competition that was “Ujda Chaman,” which beat his film to the release, he answers very succinctly: “Look, we were the first to announce our film, our shooting finished first and our teaser came first.”
He wishes, however, that he can strike a balance between personal and professional life as he has little time to spend with his family. So, today, what does success mean to him? And he instantly says, “Success is a fine balance between contentment and ambition. You can go overboard in either direction.”
