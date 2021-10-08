MUMBAI — Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to wrap three films during the pandemic. The actor has moved from one project to another and has managed to complete “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” directed by Abhishek Kapoor, “Anek,” directed by Anubhav Sinha and “Doctor G,” directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.
Working during the pandemic, says Khurrana, was a safe shooting experience and he thanks and congratulates his producers for it. “I’m fortunate to finish three new films in the pandemic. I can’t wait for audiences to watch these real gems as they are diverse and disruptive and will give people a new viewing experience to discuss and debate,” he says.
Hopeful that his movies will bring audience back to movie halls, Khurrana adds, “All the projects are high-concept theatrical films because of the uniqueness of scripts. I hope they will all contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres. Films like these trigger community conversations about important issues and it is imperative that such films have a community-watching experience, which can only happen in a theatre.”
Vaani Kapoor stars in “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and “Doctor G” stars Rakul Preet Singh. “Anek” is Khurrana’s second film with Anubhav Sinha after “Article 15.”
