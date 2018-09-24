MUMBAI—Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in Amit Ravindernath Sharma's "Badhaai Ho," learned three dialects for the family comedy.
While the actor picks up languages and accents easily, he also rehearsed with a special diction trainer and the film's writer Akshat Ghildial on the sets, apart from spending time with friends from Punjab and Haryana. In the film, he plays a character whose family belongs to Meerut, and he needed a bit of that flavor in his dialogue delivery as well.
Khurrana said in a statement: "I consider myself as a linguist and I love learning accents from different parts of the country. Having traveled across the lengths and breadth of the nation, I love grasping different dialects."
The actor, who is from Chandigarh, said: "My parents stay in Panchkula which is in Haryana. So, I have closely interacted with both Punjabis and Haryanvis. But, having an accent coach or a writer who is from the same place is really helpful. Since Akshat is from Meerut and Shantanu (co-writer Shantanu Srivastava) is from Haryana, both of them made it quite easy for me and helped me with the accents."
Ghildial said: "Ayushmann picked up the accents and dialect really well. And it was a great experience working with him."
Junglee Pictures is presenting the movie in association with Chrome Pictures. Produced by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari and Sharma, it is co-produced by Priti Shahani and releasing on Oct. 19.
